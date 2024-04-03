Rachel Riley calls for therapy for Strictly Come Dancing contestants

Countdown presenter Rachel Riley reveals that her appearance on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013 left her with PTSD. She is now advocating for all contestants to receive cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT).

Riley believes that the show can have a negative impact on even the most stable individuals and calls for greater awareness from the production team. She personally benefited from CBT during her time on the show. This comes after another contestant, Amanda Abbington, left the show abruptly.

