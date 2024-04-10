Rachel Daly Retires from International Football

England depended on Rachel Daly for so long and it is maybe only now she has retired from international football that the plaudits she deserves will come her way. Always reliable, always versatile and always available, Daly has stepped up for England in recent years, playing a key role in the last three major tournaments despite never taking the limelight.

The 32-year-old Aston Villa striker ended the 2022-23 Women's Super League campaign with the Golden Boot and PFA Players' Player of the Year award, but she started the World Cup final playing as a left wing-back for England. The year before, she started every match at Euro 2022 at left-back, having featured at right-back under former England boss Phil Neville at the 2019 World Cup. "It has been a privilege to work with her. I have never worked with a player so versatile, always with a smile on her face, bringing energy and trying her best for the team," said England manager Sarina Wiegman.Rachel Daly sang on stage in front of over 7,000 people in Trafalgar Square as England won Euro 2022 on home soil Daly's announcement that she would be stepping away from international football came as a shock on Wednesday morning, just hours afterTeam-mates were travelling back as news broke and it is understood Daly informed them of her decision on Tuesday evening following conversations with Wiegma

