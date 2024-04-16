Race for European Champions League Places Heats Up

Submitting your details indicates your consent for The Mag to send you email marketing messages and process personal data. Please read ourSubmitting your details indicates your consent for The Mag to send you email marketing messages and process personal data. Please read ourBefore the end of the week, it’s likely that the race for those two additional European Champions League places in next season’s competition will have become a little clearer.

If this happens and given Newcastle United’s recent uptick in form, it’s worth contemplating what finishing sixth would mean, in terms of European football next season. Seventh place would qualify for the Europa Conference League play-offs if the Carabao Cup winners have already qualified for Europe through their league position . However, back to the FA Cup, because 7th place will miss out on Europe altogether, if 6th place becomes the Europa Conference League play-off spot.

