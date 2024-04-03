Quiz helps identify adults with autism

Experts say many adults, especially women, are unaware they have autism. READ MORE:Ever wondered if you, or someone you love, could have autism? Well, there's a 10-question quiz that could actually help answer that question. The tool — used by NHS doctors and backed by Cambridge University academics — does not confirm whether you are on the spectrum. Instead it is used as a gold-standard screening tool.

Clinicians who suspect patients to be autistic based on their answers to the test are typically passed on for specialist assessments. Questions revolve around someone's ability to focus on tasks and understand other people's intentions and emotions. If you score six or more, your GP might consider referring you for further tests. This does not mean you definitely have autism, howeve

