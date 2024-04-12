Quiet Weekend Weather Expected After Storm Kathleen

After Storm Kathleen rolled into town last Saturday, things are looking much quieter on the weather front this coming weekend. At the moment, Saturday looks set to be a cooler day and starts off windy, with clouds and showery rain soon moving in before turning to a mix of sunny spells and blustery showers later. After a dry and partly cloudy start, Sunday will be cool and breezy as thicker cloud and blustery showers move in from the west in the afternoon and evening.

READ MORE: Eamonn Holmes forced to miss part of GB News after being stranded READ MORE: Titanic Belfast issues closure update after further storm damage caused to roof Monday will be windy and cool with a mix of sunny spells and blustery showers, some wintry on high ground. Here's what to expect in Northern Ireland over the next few days, according to the Met Office. Friday: A mostly cloudy day with some patchy light rain or drizzle, this mainly across the west. The southeast may brighten up a little later on and become rather warm. Maximum temperature 15 °C. Tonight: Some patchy rain this evening, this may linger across the southeast overnight. Otherwise a dry night with thinning cloud. A very mild night in the southeast. Minimum temperature 7 °C. Saturday: Any cloud and rain across the southeast soon clearing. Then a bright day with scattered showers by afternoon, these occasionally heavy. Maximum temperature 15 °C. Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: A colder and unsettled few days with scattered shower

Storm Kathleen Weather Cooler Temperatures Sunny Spells Blustery Showers Southeast Scattered Showers Windy Cool High Ground

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

At 34, I tried a Gen Z ‘quiet weekend’ – by Monday I just felt more stressedYoung people are choosing early nights and quiet, sober weekends to achieve good mental health - but Kasia Delgado fears it is having the opposite effect

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Easter bank holiday weather: UK braces for four-day weekend washoutShowers are set to continue following the wettest 18 months on record for the UK

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Easter weather: Rain could put dampener on four-day weekend, Met Office warnsThe Met Office says the weather is likely to be 'unsettled, with rain or showers' in most regions at points this weekend.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

New weather map shows snow hitting Yorkshire this weekendThe Met Office has also predicted freezing temperatures, frost and snow

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Greater Manchester's full weekend weather forecast amid snow updateDon't put your big coat away just yet

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Met Office warns Easter bank holiday weekend weather may be miserableRain will eventually clear eastern regions of England. Elsewhere, some brighter interludes with a mix of cloud and scattered showers, mainly in the north and west.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »