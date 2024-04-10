Queenslie Recycling Centre Closed After Body Found; The National Limits Commenting to Subscribers

Queenslie Recycling Centre in Glasgow was closed due to the discovery of a man's body at the facility. The incident was reported on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. The council spokesperson stated that the centre would remain closed until further notice, and residents were advised to use alternative waste centre s.
Forensic officers were seen at the scene. In other news, The National has decided to limit commenting on their articles to subscribers only, due to disruptive behavior from trolls.
