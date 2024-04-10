Queen Sofia of Spain pictured smiling after visiting her mother in hospital

The monarch, 56, was pictured smiling at the wheel of his car after spending time at his mother's bedside at the Ruber Clinic in Madrid. Queen Sofia has always enjoyed good health and keeps a busy schedule of engagements, supporting her son King Felipe and daughter-in-law. Born Princess Sofia of Greece and Denmark, she married Juan Carlos I of Spain in 1962 upon her husband's accession in 1975. Juan Carlos and Sofia have three children – Infanta Elena, Infanta Cristina and King Felipe .

Following her husband's abdication in favour of their son Felipe in 2014, Sofia has concentrated on her sponsoring activities, splitting her time between La Zarzuela in Madrid and the Marivent Palace in Palma de Mallorca in the summer months. Sofia appeared to clash with her daughter-in-law, Queen Letizia, during an awkward photocall during the 2018 Easter Mass service, but they seem to have patched up their differences in recent years. Felipe and Letizia were on hand to support Sofia at the funeral of her late brother, King Constantine of Greece in Athens in January 2023. Princess Leonor King Felipe and Queen Letizia are expected to continue their royal duties in the coming days, with the royal couple scheduled to attend the National Innovation and Design Awards in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria on Thursda

Queen Sofia Spain Hospital Mother King Felipe Daughter-In-Law Conflicts Reconciliation Royal Duties

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



hellomag / 🏆 24. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Queen Letizia was a fairytale princess at Prince William and Princess Kate's pre-wedding partyKing Felipe and his wife were seen with Queen Sofia on the Wales' wedding eve

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Queen Elizabeth's real reaction to King Charles and Queen Camilla's wedding dayRoyal butler Grant Harrold discussed the 'biggest misconception' about the late Queen's attendance

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

How the European royals celebrate Easter: King Felipe, King Charles, Queen Margrethe & moreThe British royal family are expected to attend a service at St. George's Chapel

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Danish Royals: Their family tree explainedKing Frederik is the current King of Denmark after Queen Margrethe abdicated

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Queen Letizia of Spain looks effortlessly cool in unexpected androgynous lookQueen Letizia shocked royal fashion fans with her latest ensemble

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

King Charles and Queen Camilla confirmed to attend Easter serviceThe royal couple will be accompanied by other members of the family

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »