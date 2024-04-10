Head Topics

Queen Sofia of Spain pictured smiling after visiting her mother in hospital

Queen Sofia of Spain was seen smiling after spending time at her mother's bedside in the hospital. She has always enjoyed good health and supports her son King Felipe and daughter-in-law. Sofia married Juan Carlos I of Spain in 1962 and they have three children. Despite some conflicts with her daughter-in-law, Queen Letizia, they have reconciled in recent years. King Felipe and Queen Letizia will continue their royal duties in the coming days.

The monarch, 56, was pictured smiling at the wheel of his car after spending time at his mother's bedside at the Ruber Clinic in Madrid. Queen Sofia has always enjoyed good health and keeps a busy schedule of engagements, supporting her son King Felipe and daughter-in-law. Born Princess Sofia of Greece and Denmark, she married Juan Carlos I of Spain in 1962 upon her husband's accession in 1975. Juan Carlos and Sofia have three children – Infanta Elena, Infanta Cristina and King Felipe .

Following her husband's abdication in favour of their son Felipe in 2014, Sofia has concentrated on her sponsoring activities, splitting her time between La Zarzuela in Madrid and the Marivent Palace in Palma de Mallorca in the summer months. Sofia appeared to clash with her daughter-in-law, Queen Letizia, during an awkward photocall during the 2018 Easter Mass service, but they seem to have patched up their differences in recent years. Felipe and Letizia were on hand to support Sofia at the funeral of her late brother, King Constantine of Greece in Athens in January 2023. Princess Leonor King Felipe and Queen Letizia are expected to continue their royal duties in the coming days, with the royal couple scheduled to attend the National Innovation and Design Awards in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria on Thursda

