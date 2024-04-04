Queen of Knitting's Woollen Wonders Face Uncertain Future

Woollen wonders created by the country's "Queen of Knitting" are to go on show together for the first time - but face being scrapped if they cannot be found a permanent home. Margaret Seaman , 94, has dedicated herself to knitting huge set-piece scenes over the last decade - works which have taken thousands of hours, raised even more for charity and earned her a British Empire Medal .

They include the royal Sandringham House, Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile and, during the pandemic, a hospital scene depicting the "NHS Knittingale". Later this month, for the first time, all of her major works will be gathered and displayed together at the Norfolk Makers Festival, before Mrs Seaman hangs up the needles for good. However, with nowhere to store the creations - some of which measure up to 18ft long - beyond the festival, there is a chance that they could simply be thrown awa

