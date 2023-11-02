Queen Maxima of the Netherlands hosts public at Noordeinde Palace

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

The royal couple hosted ten guests at the Noordeinde Palace in the Hague. Queen Maxima of the Netherlands ditched her usual colourful attire as she invited ten people to the Noordeinde Palace in the Hague today. Joined by her husband King Willem-Alexander, Maxima hosted members of the public who had previously penned letters to either the King, 56, or Queen, 52. During the meeting, an in-depth discussion about the letters took place, with themes ranging from solidarity to social security, housing, and climate. The royal couple strive to acknowledge and listen to people's concerns and discuss prospects to strengthen society. Maxima appeared focused as she listened to the concerns of the Dutch public while sitting in the grand red board room. The royal mother-of-three looked effortlessly stunning in an autumnal teddy jacket, which she paired with a black dress underneath. King Willem-Alexander (bottom centre left) and Queen Maxima (bottom centre right) of the Netherlands invited 10 Dutch people (pictured) to the Noordeinde Palace in the Hague today The royal mother-of-three looked effortlessly stunning in an autumnal teddy jacket, which she paired with a black dress underneath. To accessorise, Maxima donned two-toned black and grey heeled pumps and floral earrings. Elsewhere, her husband, King Willem-Alexander, opted for a simple navy suit with a pastel blue ti

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands hosts public at Noordeinde PalaceQueen Maxima of the Netherlands invited ten people to the Noordeinde Palace in the Hague and discussed their concerns on various topics. She appeared focused and stylish in her autumnal teddy jacket. Read more ⮕

Princess Leonor is every inch a future queen in fitted power suit during coming of age ceremonyThe daughter of King Felipe and Queen Letizia was feted the future queen Read more ⮕

Watch: Scotland v Netherlands in Women's Nations LeagueScotland seek their first win in Women's Nations League as they host the Netherlands. Read more ⮕

Scotland suffer second defeat to Netherlands in Nations LeagueScotland remain winless and at the bottom of Nations League Group A1 after losing to the Netherlands for the second time in four days. Read more ⮕

Queen Camilla chooses sentimental jewels for lavish state banquetHer Majesty looked elegant in a blue tunic Read more ⮕

Princess Leonor Becomes Spain's Future Queen on Her 18th BirthdayPrincess Leonor officially becomes Spain's future Queen on her 18th birthday as she swears allegiance to the Spanish Constitution. She is viewed as a figure who will complete her father's work of distancing himself from the scandal that engulfed her grandfather, King Juan Carlos. Read more ⮕