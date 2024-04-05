Queen Letizia rocks leather trousers for National Sports Awards

The former journalist has a seriously versatile dress code, and she's a force to be reckoned with in the socialite sartorial department. In her latest awe-inspiring fashion moment, Letizia stepped out at the Royal Palace El Pardo in Madrid to present the National Sports Awards , and her leather trousers were the ultimate royal fashion statement.

The 51-year-old wore a pair of decadent dark red leather cigarette pants from Hugo Boss with a white pussybow blouse from Spanish label Carolina Herrera. She brought the outfit together with a white belt and finished off with tonal red court heels and gold drop earrings. We all know that red was having a moment towards the end of last year, and the fashion set has proven it's not going anywhere for 2024 (special shoutout to Though Letizia's entire ensemble was still wholly appropriate and effortlessly chic, her tantalising trousers did the perfect job of pushing the boundaries of royal fashion

