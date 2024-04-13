Queen Elizabeth's Land Rover, used by Barack and Michelle Obama, sold to billionaire buyer

Queen Elizabeth 's luxury Land Rover , which famously carried Barack and Michelle Obama , has been purchased by a billionaire buyer . The buyer was attracted to the vehicle because it still had its original number plate from when the late Duke of Edinburgh drove it, and it also had a sticker of the royal coat of arms on the windscreen. The buyer stated that it was a rare opportunity to own a car that had transported two heads of states and their spouses within the grounds of Windsor Castle .

The Queen removed the vehicle's siren before selling it, but the royal sticker remains as a reminder of its royal connection

