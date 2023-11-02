Queen Camilla Wears Sentimental Jewellery on First Day in Kenya

Queen Camilla wore sentimental jewellery on her first day in Kenya, including Queen Elizabeth II's Shell Brooch and a necklace with her grandchildren's initials. She was warmly greeted by Kenya's President and First Lady at the State House in Nairobi. Camilla also wore the Queen Mother's Courtauld Thomson Scallop-Shell Brooch, which was a favorite of Queen Elizabeth II's.

DAİLYMAİLUK: Queen Camilla Wears Sentimental Jewellery on First Day in KenyaQueen Camilla opted for sentimental jewellery for her first day in Kenya - including Queen Elizabeth II's glittering Shell Brooch and a necklace with her grandchildren's initials on it. The King's wife, 76, wearing a stylish cream dress, was warmly greeted by Kenya's President William Ruto and his wife First Lady Rachel Ruto at the State House in Nairobi during the first full day of her and King Charles' tour. Adding a touch of glitz to her ensemble, Camilla sported the Queen Mother's Courtauld Thomson Scallop-Shell Brooch, which was also a favourite of Queen Elizabeth II's. As the name suggests, the brooch takes the shape of a shell made of rows of diamonds and a single pearl, while several strings of diamonds in varying lengths dangle underneath. It was designed by Lord Courtauld-Thomson, son of a famous Scottish inventor, and made in 1919 in London by The Goldsmiths and Silversmiths Co., Ltd, before being left to Queen Elizabeth, the future Queen Mother, in 1944 by his sister, Winifred Hope Thomson

