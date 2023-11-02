Queen Camilla Wears Sentimental Jewellery on First Day in Kenya

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

Queen Camilla wore sentimental jewellery on her first day in Kenya, including Queen Elizabeth II's Shell Brooch and a necklace with her grandchildren's initials. She was warmly greeted by Kenya's President and First Lady at the State House in Nairobi. Camilla also wore the Queen Mother's Courtauld Thomson Scallop-Shell Brooch, a favorite of Queen Elizabeth II's.

King Charles and Queen Camilla kick off state visit to KenyaThe royal couple have flown to Nairobi on RAF Voyager Read more ⮕

King Charles and Queen Camilla land in Kenya as calls for apology growThe Kenyan Human Rights Commission has called for the monarch to make a formal apology for the Mau Mau uprising. Read more ⮕

King Charles shows rare look inside luxury plane used for royal tripsKing Charles and Queen Camilla travelled to Kenya for a five-day state visit Read more ⮕

'Kenya is ideal for King's tour - having Camilla at his side makes it better'EXCLUSIVE: As the King and Queen head off to Kenya on the first major tour of their reign, an expert explains to OK! why it is the best choice for location for such a significant visit Read more ⮕

King Charles and Camilla meet 117 year old war veteran during visit to KenyaKing Charles handed five medals to Samweli Mburia - who claims to be 117 years old - during a ceremony to honour Kenyan soldiers who fought for Britain in the Second World War Read more ⮕

Camilla bottle-feeds orphaned baby elephants at Kenya sanctuaryCamilla, who was later joined by the King, was in her element at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust Elephant Orphanage in Nairobi National Park. Read more ⮕