Queen Camilla's Cozy Corner at Clarence House

Clarence House , the London residence of Queen Camilla , offers a glimpse into the opulent yet cozy life of royalty. In a message shared on the royal family's Instagram in 2020, Queen Camilla sat at her deep wood desk surrounded by personal papers and cards.

Behind her, a built-in shelving unit displayed a collection of books and family photographs. The photo also revealed a glimpse of her chosen wall art in gold frames.

Queen Camilla Clarence House Cozy Corner Opulence Books Family Photographs Wall Art

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



hellomag / 🏆 24. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Royals latest: King pictured leaving Clarence House - as Camilla says he is 'doing very well'A probe has been launched into reports that staff at the London Clinic attempted to view the Princess of Wales's private medical records. However, the King's personal data was not compromised. Listen to a Daily podcast on royal conspiracy theories as you scroll.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Queen Camilla carries £3.5k It-girl handbag late Queen Elizabeth would never wearThe Queen put on a glamorous display at the annual Easter Matins service

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Queen Camilla's subtle tribute to the late Queen that you might have missedThe Queen Consort dazzled in heirlooms from Queen Elizabeth II’s jewellery collection

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Queen's visit to Shrewsbury: Read the full report from our reporter who accompanied Queen CamillaThousands of people descended on Shrewsbury to greet the Queen when she visited the town on Wednesday.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Queen Camilla presented with Barbie doll in her likenessQueen Camilla was presented with a Barbie doll that looked just like her during a Women of the World event at Buckingham Palace. The doll was dressed in a Royal blue Fiona Clare dress, a black Amanda Wakeley coat, Eliot Zed shoes, and had a Launer handbag and Van Cleef and Arpels bracelet. Queen Camilla jokingly thanked the crowd, saying the doll took about 50 years off her life. Queen Camilla has been the President of WOW since 2015 and was joined by Mathilde, Queen of the Belgians, and the Duchess of Gloucester during the event.

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Cancer-stricken King Charles is spotted leaving Windsor Castle and arriving at Clarence House in...His Majesty, 75, who is continuing cancer treatment, was seated in the back of a royal limousine as he departed his Berkshire home before arriving in the capital.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »