Quarter of Millennials Redecorate Every Six Months to Boost Mood and Wellbeing

A quarter of restless millennials redecorate every six months - sprucing up their spaces to breathe life into tired spaces and boost mood and wellbeing. Research revealed that 28% of those aged 25-34 declutter, dig out the paint brushes and revamp their homes twice a year, compared to just 6% of Brits generally. The survey, commissioned by luxury bedroom furniture retailers Feather & Black, shows that almost a third (30%) of the UK population redecorate every two to three years.

For a quarter (25%) of the population, redecorating comes in the form of an annual refresh, while nearly one in five (18%) of people redecorate every six months. A less-enthusiastic 13% of people dig out their overalls and redecorate every four to five years, while 3% just redecorate every 10+ years. Of the 2,000 Brits quizzed, just 6% of people refresh their homes more frequently than every six month

