Quartararo to continue with Yamaha in MotoGP

The Frenchman has been a Yamaha rider since his 2019 premier-class debut with the former Petronas team, moving to the factory quad with instant title success in 2021. But the M1 has gradually fallen behind the European machines since, with last year's victory drought marking its first winless season since 2003. Although, like Honda, Yamaha now benefits from technical concessions, Quartararo has also been no higher than seventh in the opening rounds.
That prompted speculation Quartararo could lose patience and switch to a more competitive project, such as Aprilia, which is the only European factory team without any riders currently confirmed for next year. But such rumours have now proven to be false, with the 24-year-old won over by Yamaha's increased commitment to its MotoGP project and new 'aggressive mindset'."I am super happy to announce that I am going to continue my adventure in BLUE!" Quartararo sai
