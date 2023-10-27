Quartararo “can enjoy” riding again with alternate Thailand MotoGP tyre

To cope with the heat demands of the Buriram track, Michelin’s rear tyres feature a carcass that is slightly harder than normal.A similar tyre is always brought to Thailand and Austria, but was also used in India and Indonesia – where Quartararo was competitive and finished third in both grands prix.

“Phillip Island is more a track where you charge, it’s a more flowing track, the natural turning of the bike ,” he explained, having been critical of the Yamaha chassis’ lack of development this season.“So, this was more difficult, but here you can really bring energy to the bike by the throttle and really by the brakes.“Like Turn 4, you brake quite strong, you downshift two gears. So, you can make the bike balance a little bit more, and Phillip Island is totally a different story.

