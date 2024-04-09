Qualcomm and Qt Group Collaborate to Simplify GUI Development for Embedded Systems

Qualcomm and Qt Group are collaborating to simplify the development of graphical user interfaces (GUIs) for embedded systems using Qt's cross-platform tools . Additionally, Qualcomm has introduced a micro-power Wi-Fi system for IoT connectivity. The partnership aims to reduce time to market for IoT device makers by leveraging Qualcomm 's system-on-chip (SoC) products and Qt's framework for GUI and app development.
This collaboration expands their existing work in automotive technology to include embedded and IoT devices
