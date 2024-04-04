Quadrant Park: The Legendary All-Night Rave Returns for a Reunion

They ran for less than a year but the all-nighters that rocked Quadrant Park at the start of the Nineties are the stuff of legend. Ravers of a certain vintage still go misty eyed over the Bootle nightspot – affectionately dubbed ‘the Quad’ more than 30 years after the parties stopped and the club itself later closed.

Taking advantage of a legal loophole that allowed the venue to become the UK’s only legal all-night rave, DJs Mike Knowler, John Kelly and Andy Carroll turned the former warehouse into a cornerstone of club culture as acid house spread across the UK. Next weekend the trio will be looking to recreate some of that magic when they host a reunion at Camp and Furnace. I caught up with Andy and John to understand more about the Quad’s enduring appea

