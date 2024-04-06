Qatar Unlikely to Pursue Tottenham Takeover Unless for Majority Stake

Qatar are unlikely to revisit a Tottenham takeover unless it is for a majority stake in the club, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy confirmed via a statement in the club’sLevy stated that “the board and its advisors, Rothschild & Co, are in discussions with prospective investors.”that Spurs would prefer a minority investment in the club with current board members part of a long-term project.

Tottenham are 87 percent owned by Enic – who are headed by Joe Lewis – while Levy also owns a minority share in the company.suggest that Spurs have previously held talks with Qatar investors in 2022.Sheikh Jassim could turn his attention towards buying Tottenham after his failed bid for Man UnitedHowever, it is understood that Qatari investors remain eager to purchase a stake in a Premier League club but strongly prefer a majority takeover deal. Join the Football Insider WhatsApp channel to get all our exclusives and the breaking transfer news FIRS

