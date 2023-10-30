Putin calls meeting after mob storms airport looking for Israelis on plane

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called a meeting of top security and police officials – the day after a mob stormed an airport in the region of Dagestan after a plane from the Israeli city of Tel Aviv landed there.

The crowd broke out on to the landing field and surrounded the plane belonging to the Russian carrier Red Wings, with seemingly little resistance from the police, Russian news outlets reported. Some in the crowd examined the passports of arriving passengers, apparently in a bid to identify those who are Israeli.The Makhachkala airport will remain closed until 3am on Tuesday, Russia’s civil aviation authority Rosaviatsia said.

Also on Monday, Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti cited Dagestan governor Sergei Melikov as saying the unrest was co-ordinated in a Telegram channel run by “traitors” based in Ukraine, with the goal of destabilising the situation in Dagestan and fuelling unrest. headtopics.com

Russia has issued carefully calibrated criticism of both sides in the war between Israel and Hamas, a conflict that is giving Moscow bold new opportunities — to advance its role as a global power broker and challenge western efforts to isolate it over Ukraine.

While voicing support for Palestinians in Gaza, the regional Dagestani government appealed to citizens to remain calm and not take part in such protests.“We understand and perceive your indignation very painfully… We will solve this issue differently. Not with rallies, but appropriately. Maximum patience and calm for you,” he said in a video published to Telegram. headtopics.com

