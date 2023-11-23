Putin ally adopts child seized from Ukrainian children's home

A key political ally of Vladimir Putin has adopted a child seized from a Ukrainian children's home. Sergey Mironov, the leader of a Russian political party, is named on the adoption record of a two-year-old girl who was taken in 2022. The child was one of 48 who went missing from Kherson Regional Children's Home when Russian forces took control of the city.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for President Vladimir Putin and his Commissioner for Children's Rights for the alleged illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russian-controlled territory





