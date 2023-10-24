Purdue University's Laser Technologies Revolutionize Material Manipulation

We live in a society where the demand for advanced materials in commercial industries places significant pressure on manufacturing industries. Purdue University's latest laser technologies, spearheaded by Professor Gary Cheng, form the basis of patented methodologies suitable for broad applications, from producing semiconductor oxide thin films vital for consumer electronics to the enhancement of metals used in extreme environmental conditions.

Gary Cheng, professor in Purdue University’s School of Industrial Engineering, has developed several patented laser techniques, including a nanomanufacturing platform to achieve ultrafine-scale, 3D manipulation of metals and nanomaterials. (Image provided by Gary Cheng) These innovations have been published in a range of high-impact journals, including Nature Communications, Science and Science Advances, and promise to bolster the performance of materials in sectors like renewable energy and aerospace and also offer new avenues in the ultra-precise manipulation of nanomaterial





