Purdue and N.C. State to Face Off in NCAA Tournament Semifinals

Slowing down No. 1 seed Purdue and star center Zach Edey hasn’t come easy for many teams this season. Riding the All-American center’s destructive double-double path to their first Final Four since 1980, the Boilermakers overcame last season’s embarrassing exit to No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson. Awaiting Purdue in the national semifinals is No. 11 seed N.C. State .
Facing elimination each game since the start of the ACC tournament, the Wolfpack turned away nine consecutive opponents during a surreal March run. Purdue is hoping to avoid losing to a double-digit seed for the fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament as a nearly double-digit favorite. The 7-foot-4 Edey remains college basketball’s most unique weapon. Shooting 65.6 percent from the field and attempting 13.5 free throws per game during March Madness, the reigning National Player of the Year is dominating the NCAA Tournament (30 points, 16.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists,
Purdue N.C. State NCAA Tournament Basketball Semifinals
