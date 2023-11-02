Pupils absent from class during exam years ‘more likely to receive worse GCSEs’

Pupils in England who are absent from school during the exam years are more likely to receive worse GCSEs than their peers, an analysis has suggested.

Dame Rachel de Souza, Children’s Commissioner for England, has called for urgent action to tackle absenteeism among pupils as she said inactivity risks “failing a generation of children”. It found more than a third of pupils in England were either persistently or severely absent in either Year 10 or Year 11 during 2020/21 and 2021/22.

It found 31% of pupils who were late to six to 10 sessions across Year 10 and Year 11 achieved at least five GCSEs, including English and maths, at grades 4 or above, compared with 69% of pupils who had no absences due to lateness. headtopics.com

She added: “If we don’t act now, we risk failing a generation of children. There must be a culture of regular attendance in place, with schools properly equipped to tackle persistent and severe absence.

It added that every school attendance policy should have to detail how it will build and sustain positive relationships with children with attendance difficulties and their families, and schools should appoint a member of the senior leadership team to manage their attendance policies. headtopics.com

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union the NAHT, said: “The link between exam grades and absence shows how important it is that children and young people attend school regularly. We are providing vital support for around 400,000 pupils through our attendance hubs, and our Attendance Action Alliance is supporting delivery of practical support to schools to further raise school attendance

