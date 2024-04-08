Punters bet on autumn General Election after Rishi Sunak rules out May vote

After Rishi Sunak ruled out holding the General Election on May 2, punters are betting on an autumn vote, data has revealed. Online betting platform Betfair puts November as the most likely month voters will head to the polls, according to punters. This is in line with the view that most senior Tories continue to believe the Prime Minister will wait until the Autumn before going to the polls.

Mr Sunak had previously said his 'working assumption' was the General Election would be in the second half of this year. If he does not choose October 24 as the date for an Autumn General Election, then November 14 has also been suggested as a possible polling day. Kemi Badenoch is the favourite to replace the PM if he has an unsuccessful General Election. This is because the Government is likely to want to avoid holding the vote in the exact same week as the US presidential election on 5 November. Tory ex-Chancellor George Osborne recently claimed Mr Sunak was planning a General Election on November 14. He pointed to how the Conservatives have already scheduled their annual conference for September 29 to October 2, which they could turn into a pre-election rally with a blitz of manifesto announcements

General Election Rishi Sunak Autumn Vote Punters November Tory Kemi Badenoch US Presidential Election George Osborne Conservative Conference Manifesto Announcements

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak rules out May 2 general electionThe next UK general election must be held no later than January 28, 2025

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

'Running Scared': Rishi Sunak Mocked After He Rules Out General Election On May 2Kevin Schofield is Politics Editor of HuffPost UK.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »

Rishi Sunak confident in Britain's economic recovery, hints at calling general electionRishi Sunak expresses optimism about the UK's economic prospects and suggests the possibility of a general election to solidify his position as Prime Minister.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Rishi Sunak 'will still be leader' at next general election, transport secretary insistsRishi Sunak will lead the Tories into the next general election, the transport secretary insisted amid reports of a plot to oust him.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Rishi Sunak warned against May general election in tense private talks with senior Tory MPs...Defiant peers inflict first defeat against Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda Bill

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Rishi Sunak unsure of general election date, welcomes Boris Johnson to campaign trailRishi Sunak reveals that he has yet to decide on the general election date, but Boris Johnson is invited to join the campaign trail. Sunak will answer questions on Never Mind the Ballots tonight at 7pm. The Tory leader currently trails behind Labour boss Sir Keir Starmer in the polls.

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »