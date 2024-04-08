Punters bet on autumn General Election after Rishi Sunak rules out May vote

After Rishi Sunak ruled out holding the General Election on May 2, punters are betting on an autumn vote, data has revealed. Online betting platform Betfair puts November as the most likely month voters will head to the polls, according to punters. This is in line with the view that most senior Tories continue to believe the Prime Minister will wait until the Autumn before going to the polls.
Mr Sunak had previously said his 'working assumption' was the General Election would be in the second half of this year. If he does not choose October 24 as the date for an Autumn General Election, then November 14 has also been suggested as a possible polling day. Kemi Badenoch is the favourite to replace the PM if he has an unsuccessful General Election. This is because the Government is likely to want to avoid holding the vote in the exact same week as the US presidential election on 5 November. Tory ex-Chancellor George Osborne recently claimed Mr Sunak was planning a General Election on November 14. He pointed to how the Conservatives have already scheduled their annual conference for September 29 to October 2, which they could turn into a pre-election rally with a blitz of manifesto announcements
General Election Rishi Sunak Autumn Vote Punters November Tory Kemi Badenoch US Presidential Election George Osborne Conservative Conference Manifesto Announcements
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »
Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »