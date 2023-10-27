Public urged to call 999 if they see missing Bamber Bridge man who is wanted for failing to appear in court

John Keatley, who is missing from Bamber Bridge, is also wanted for failing to appear in court. The 76-year-old is described as having long grey hair, with a hoop earring in his left ear.

He has links to Preston as well as Bamber Bridge. Police urged the public to call 999 for immediate sightings of John. If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 0840 of October 25, 2023.

