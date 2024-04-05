Public urged to be on lookout for missing woman's car

The public is being urged to be on the lookout for a missing woman's car as the search for her continues. Angela Keenan , 58, was last seen in the Laxton Drive area of Lenzie at around 7am on Tuesday, April 2. No one has seen or heard from Angela since which is 'very out of character', with police saying her family and friends are growing very concerned for her welfare.

Police are investigating a sighting of the car heading northwards on the A806 Initiative Road towards the roundabout at Industry Street Kirkintilloch at around 7.24am on Tuesday. Officers are urging the public to be on the lookout for Angela's car and say she is known to travel to the Loch Lomond and Trossachs, Kilsyth, Stirling, St Andrews, Pitlochry and Ayrshire areas. Chief Inspector Aidan Higgins said: 'No one has seen or heard from Angela since Tuesday which is very out of character.' We would be keen to hear from anyone who may have seen her car in the last four days

