Public to be consulted on designs for replacement of Preston's Old Tram Bridge

Three potential designs for the replacement of Preston's Old Tram Bridge will be presented to the public. The bridge was closed five years ago due to safety concerns. The designs are expected to be similar due to environmental constraints. The project will be funded by Preston City Council.





blogpreston » / 🏆 82. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Daniel Farke's Leeds United press conference after Preston North End clashFollow the latest from the Leeds United manager's post-match debrief at Deepdale after the Boxing Day clash with Ryan Lowe's Preston North End

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Junior doctors' strike causes disruption at Royal Preston and Chorley HospitalAround 1,000 pre-planned procedures and outpatient appointments have been postponed at the Royal Preston and Chorley Hospital during the latest round of strike action by junior doctors. The six-day walkout is the longest in NHS history and is part of the British Medical Association's ongoing pay dispute with the government.

Source: blogpreston - 🏆 82. / 55 Read more »

Hopeful Future as Preston's Main Street ReopensAfter two years of roadworks and redevelopment, Preston's main street, Friargate, is finally open. Traders in the area express optimism about the future as the street becomes a pedestrianised zone, allowing businesses to benefit from outdoor seating and foot traffic.

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Marking 15 Years of Blog Preston: A Battle for the Soul of Ashton ParkResidents of Ashton Park feel ignored as ambitious plans overshadow their concerns. Legal action is expected as they challenge the decision. Blog Preston reflects on its journey and expresses gratitude to its contributors and readers. Exciting developments in community news delivery are anticipated.

Source: blogpreston - 🏆 82. / 55 Read more »

Old Man Mountain Axle Pack: More Accessory Mounts for Mastodon Fat Bike ForkThe Old Man Mountain (OMM) Axle Pack is now available to buy, allowing for more accessory mounts on a Mastodon fat bike fork. The pack easily bolts directly to the end of the axle, providing a strong and secure off-road-rated setup. It has a weight capacity of 5kg/11lb per side, more than traditional eyelet mounting. The pack offers two position options for mounting cages or other accessories. Users can carry various items such as water bottles, tools, tents, and sleeping bags. The pack has been tested with a weight of 1.6kg per side.

Source: bikerumor - 🏆 65. / 61 Read more »

Two-year-old starves to death next to dead father after heart attackA two-year-old boy was found dead next to his father who suffered a heart attack. The bodies were discovered after a social worker visited their home and received no response. The tragic incident occurred in Skegness, Lincolnshire.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »