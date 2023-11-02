Public Health Wales Urges Parents to Ensure Children are Vaccinated Against Measles

Public Health Wales (PHW) has urged parents to protect their children by ensuring they are up to date with the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. The organization expressed concern that individuals who are not vaccinated could be at risk of contracting measles, which is highly contagious. PHW expects to see more cases in the coming weeks and advises adults who have not been vaccinated and are in close contact with children to seek medical advice

. The MMR vaccine is typically administered to babies at 12 months and again at three years of age. According to the World Health Organisation, at least 95 percent of the population needs to be vaccinated for herd immunity. In 2022, only 85 percent of five-year-olds have received the full MMR vaccination. Government data revealed a significant increase in suspected measles cases compared to the same period last year

