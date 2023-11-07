Public Faith in Government Fatally Undermined by Covid Inquiry Revelations

Whatever the King is given to read out by the Government cannot obscure that public faith in the Prime Minister and his colleagues has been fatally undermined by the jaw-dropping revelations coming out of the Covid inquiry.

Its litany of foul-mouthed abuse, toxic WhatsApp exchanges, disregard for old people dying alone and terrified, lies told to the public and a lack of direction or competence as the country faced its greatest peacetime crisis and the health service came close to collapse are terminal for the Government. The Prime Minister who presided over the chaotic response to the pandemic, Boris Johnson, may be long gone from office, but the inquiry means his shadow has fallen anew across Rishi Sunak. Every day of damning evidence, each new revelation of despicably shameful behaviour at the heart of Government, makes it less likely that Mr Sunak will remain in Downing Street after the next election. There are no words that the King can speak on behalf of Mr Sunak and his Government that will shift from the public’s mind the image of a Conservative administration which failed the country. Everybody knew the Covid inquiry was likely to unveil a story of failure, but even so what has come to light has been truly shocking. Day after day, it has been utterly disgraceful. The vile language and misogyny of Dominic Cummings were bad enough, but the picture that emerges of his master is even wors

