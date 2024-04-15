Public Bodies in the UK Required to Report Climate Impact

Health Trusts, councils and other public bodies like the police and fire service have to start gathering data on their climate impact from early next month.

“Reporting will give bodies an opportunity to show continued leadership on climate action within the public sector, providing positive examples and shared learning of what effective climate action can deliver. It commits Northern Ireland to reaching net-zero by 2050 and outlined how the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs had to publish and lay its climate action plan before the Assembly within 24 months.

Other bodies that have to outline their climate adaptation and mitigation plans include the Education Authority, Belfast Met and regional colleges, universities, the Ambulance Service, Invest NI, the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute, Housing Executive and NI Water. “These regulations will put in place a climate change reporting framework for the specified public bodies, which can enable them to take informed, and timely climate action.

