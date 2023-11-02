Pub serving pints since 1870 to be converted into bedsit

A former Preston pub where pints were pulled for more than 150 years is set to be converted into bedsits.

The Charnock Hotel, on St. Anne’s Street in Deepdale, is known to have traded continuously from 1870 until time was called for the final time early last year. The hostelry is thought to have welcomed its first punters even earlier in the 19th century, before its licence briefly lapsed – and, in the 2000s, the venue was subject to rumours that it was haunted.

Since its closure, the pub has “suffered severely from vandalism and misuse”, according to documents submitted to preston-city-council>Preston City Council. Plans have now been lodged with the authority to convert the mid-terrace property into a seven-bedroomed “house in multiple occupation” (HMO). If approved, that means its future residents will share basic facilities like toilets, a bathroom and kitchen.It was only in April this year that the same applicant – Gerald Rica Ltd. – had a previous proposal to subdivide the pub into two dwellings approved by city planners. headtopics.com

The external appearance of the Charnock – which was previously known as the Clover Street Tavern, after the original road name of the street on which it stands – would be largely unaltered. The public house sign that hangs from the first floor of the building would remain.

The biggest change would come in the form of a single-storey rear extension to allow for the installation of a suitably-sized boiler, while arrangements would be made within the boundaries of the property “to enable the sorting of…refuse for disposal and recycling”. headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: LiveLancs »

Giant white stag made of boulders re-emerges on Aberdeenshire hillThe Mormond Hill stag, which was created in 1870, had been hidden by gorse, heather and bracken. Read more ⮕

Identify the lost Liverpool pub in our quizWe have lost many iconic nightclubs over the years Read more ⮕

Popular city pub closed amid licence collapse can re-openConfusion surrounded why The Edinburgh had been forced to shut Read more ⮕

Pub forced to close temporarily due to 'gas emergencyThe pub announced the news to punters in a social media post Read more ⮕

100-Year-Old Pub Collapses in Mayo, Trapping Family InsideA 100-year-old pub in Mayo collapsed, trapping a visiting family inside. Five people were hospitalized, but miraculously, no one outside the pub was injured. Emergency services responded quickly and rescued the family. Locals described it as a 'miracle' that there were no fatalities. Read more ⮕

Mum stabs boyfriend in armpit and stomach after trip to the pubAmanda Wilkie had drank alcohol and had taken sleeping pills before the incident Read more ⮕