Pub manager stole over £7k from New Years Eve takings before gambling it away

A pub manager stole over £7,000 from the venue’s New Year’s Eve takings before gambling it all away. Jordan Drysdale, 31, was captured on CCTV stuffing bundles of cash into his pocket whilst cashing up at the Metropolitan pub in West Didsbury.
It also showed that the night before, he had taken the day's takings before bringing it back in the early hours of the morning, Manchester Crown Court heard.READ MORE: Man, 22, killed after 'disturbance' with hunt underway to find attackersJohn Richards, prosecuting, said that between December 31 2022 and January 1 2023, £7,760 was stolen. Drysdale, who was one of six duty managers, had a code which enabled him to access the pub’s safe.
In a victim personal statement, the general manager said: “Had it not been for the CCTV, another member of staff would have also been suspended due to the fact he was there at the time.”Another manager had received a message from a member of staff who’d heard from Drysdale, saying that the pub was going to be ‘down’ on their taking that day as he’d moved some cash to a ‘second safe’. He added that he would be in to ‘sort it out’, but he never turned up. headtopics.com
Officers found a maxed out credit card, as well as letters relating to his debt from Manchester City Council and United Utilities. Upon further investigation of the CCTV, it showed him withdrawing the cash from the safe before returning it hours later. He would later tell police that he had won the money back by gambling.
Benjamin Ramsey, mitigating, said: “As with gambling, there are only losers and he had found out the hard way.”