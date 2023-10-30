Pub collapses after heavy rain

These pictures show a family-run pub that collapsed following heavy rain. Photos of the Ship Inn at Cockwood show how an entire wall of the building has fallen away due to heavy rainfall on Sunday night at around 11.30pm.

While some staff were present at the time, nobody was behind the bar and no customers were inside - though the wall of the pub chef's upstairs accommodation fell away in the incident. Anna Brown, who has run the pub along with her family since 2007, says that the 'shocking' collapse came without warning.

The UK is braced for another deluge of rain over the next few days as wet and windy weather is expected to build up to a “nasty storm” later in the week. The Environment Agency has issued more than 70 flood warnings ahead of the UK being hit by Storm Ciaran on Wednesday while yellow weather warnings for rain have been issued by the Met Office from Monday until Thursday. headtopics.com

The forecaster advises the latest rains could lead to disruption to roads and public transport while already flood-affected areas following Storm Babet could get worse. Flooding was seen across Sussex during the weekend, including the Priory Meadow Shopping Centre in Hastings, which was evacuated on Saturday with people posting on social media showing deep floodwater coming through the entrance.

“The main focus in the next day or two is towards the east of Scotland and north-east England where there is a yellow rain warning until 3am. There will be persistent rain up there and then the focus for heavy showers will be across parts of southern and south eastern England and south Wales as well parts of Northern Ireland with some heavy and sudden showers as well.” headtopics.com

