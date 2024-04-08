Psychologists express concerns over inpatient admission of 17-year-old

Psychologists treating a 17-year-old on a mental health unit expressed concerns his inpatient admission was "escalating his risk" and not helping it, an inquest has heard. Charlie Millers, 17, died five days after being found unresponsive in his room at Prestwich Hospital as a result of self-inflicted injuries on 2 December 2020. He was an inpatient on Pegasus Ward and is one of three young people to die at the hospital in less than a year.
His inquest, at Rochdale Coroners Court, heard from one of the clinical psychologists at Junction17, or J17 - the inpatient ward that Charlie was on. She said during a staff meeting on the ward it was felt his inpatient admission was harmful for Charlie and was actually escalating his risk and agitation. Breaking down in tears, she also told the court she feared Charlie would die because of his "risky way" of coping with trauma. During a session with Charlie he had told her he was hearing voices in his head that were telling him to harm himself, and said he also admitted he wanted to die since he was 12, and that he was frustrated that he was unsuccessful in ending his life.Charlie's mother, Samantha Millers said she asked for support for her son and expected him to be looked afterAt the beginning of the inquest Charlie's mum, Sam Millers, said her son, who was transgender, had a long history of mental health issues and regularly self-harme
Psychologists Inpatient Admission Mental Health Risk Self-Inflicted Injuries Inquest Transgender Mental Health Issues Self-Harm
