Psychologist Teaches Daughter to be Comfortable in Her Own Skin

Psychologist Angela from Banbury, Oxon., believes in teaching her daughter about being comfortable in her own skin. She wants her daughter to know that bodies on social media aren't real and that they should be happy and proud of their own bodies.

Angela believes that if girls are not shown what is real, they may feel inadequate when comparing themselves to photoshopped pictures. Angela's daughter, Dee, feels comfortable and confident in her body because of her mother's teachings.

