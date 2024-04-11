PSNI to review policy on releasing custody photographs

The PSNI policy of not releasing custody photographs of convicted offenders is being reviewed, the chief constable has said. Jon Boutcher told members of his oversight body, the NI Policing Board, that he wanted to understand the reasons why a different approach was taken in the region to other parts of the UK. While many UK police forces routinely issue so-called “ mug shots ” of people convicted of serious offences, the PSNI consistently refuses similar requests from media outlets .

Read more: Police in Northern Ireland take a walk in the steps of someone with autism Newly appointed Policing Board vice-chair Brendan Mullan asked Mr Boutcher about the difference in policy at the board’s monthly meeting in Belfast. Mr Mullan suggested the PSNI stance appeared to be contrary to guidance issued by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC). He also questioned whether it aligned to Mr Boutcher’s publicly stated desire for the PSNI to be victim-centred. Mr Mullan noted that victims of crime and their families had raised concerns over the failure to release the photographs. “Will the chief constable undertake to amend current practice with regard to release of custody photos to ensure that justice is seen to be done?” he asked. Mr Boutcher said the policy was one of the issues on his “list” to look a

