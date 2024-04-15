PSNI Receives 20 Reports of Drug Dealing Around Belfast Hospital

New figures have revealed that the PSNI has received 20 reports of drug dealing in and around a Belfast hospital in just 14 months.

Figures obtained by Belfast Live showed that From January 1 2023 to March 6 2024, there were 20 reports of drug dealing in and around the Royal Victoria Hospital in the time period provided. During the same time period, there were four arrests made where the arrest address premises name was the Royal Victoria Hospital, or the arrest address street name included 'Broadway' or 'Grosvenor'.

On January 16, the West Belfast Neighbourhood Policing Team were on patrol around the RVH and Lower Falls and were joined by colleagues from the Dog Section. The police dog, Acer, was there to "assist in efforts to prevent and deter drug dealing around the hospital". PSNI Chief Inspector Hamilton told Belfast Live that police are aware of reports relating to drug dealing activity in the vicinity of the Royal Victoria Hospital.

"We are also working closely with partners and relevant key stakeholders to come up with more innovative long term solutions, to help build safer communities and to protect vulnerable people with an aim to support recovery, resettlement and social inclusion for those in need of support.

PSNI Drug Dealing Belfast Hospital Royal Victoria Hospital Arrests

