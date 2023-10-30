PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe blasted for making obscene gesture towards Brest supporters after substitution in Ligue 1 victory

Mbappe has come in for more criticism for the way he reacted to heckling from Brest fans during Saturday's Ligue 1 clash. The Frenchman made an obscene gesture towards the crowd after being substituted having netted the winner. Both Brest midfielder Hugo Magnetti and coach Eric Roy hit out at the forward's behaviour, with the latter suggesting he should be 'above all that'."It’s a bit of lack of class on Mbappe's part to tease the stadium.

Roy said: "I won't name names, but I found the attitude of some Parisians ridiculous. You've won the match, you don't need to add to that. When you're away from home, you get heckled, and we have a healthy atmosphere here. There are plenty of stadiums where things could have . I was a bit surprised by his reaction because I found it ridiculous. He should be above all of that.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: goal »

Mbappe's Brace Secures Thrilling Victory for PSGParis Saint-Germain clinched a five-goal thriller against Brest in Ligue 1 on Sunday thanks to Kylian Mbappe's brace. The reigning French champions squandered a two-goal lead in the match but finally managed to secure three points as Mbappe scored the winner in the 89th minute. Read more ⮕

Mbappe's late goal secures victory for PSGKylian Mbappe scored a late winner in the 89th minute to give Paris Saint-Germain a 3-2 victory over Brest, after surrendering a 2-0 lead. Despite a strong comeback from the home side, Mbappe's heroics ensured three points for his team. Read more ⮕

Paris Saint Germain secures victory against BrestParis Saint Germain defeats Brest with a score of 3-2, with Kylian Mbappé scoring the winning goal in the second half. Read more ⮕

Tight Race for 2023 Ballon d'Or: Messi, Haaland, and MbappeFrance Football editor-in-chief Vincent Garcia reveals the intense competition between Messi, Haaland, and Mbappe for this year's Ballon d'Or. The winner will be announced at the 2023 ceremony. Read more ⮕

Cristiano Ronaldo still the best claims former PSG boss as Messi sees no alliesInter Miami star, Messi, is expected to receive yet another Ballon d'Or in Paris next week. Read more ⮕

2023 Ballon d'Or: Nominees, Date, and How to WatchThe 67th edition of the prestigious Ballon d'Or award is set to take place in 2023. Notable players like Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are in the running, while Cristiano Ronaldo did not receive a nomination. Find out when and how to watch the ceremony, and learn about the different awards and their selection process. Read more ⮕