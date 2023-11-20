PS5 Drops to New Record Low Price in Black Friday 2023 Sales

PS5 has dropped to another new record low price as part of the Black Friday 2023 sales. ShopTo has listed a disc console at £359.85 (RRP £479.99) via their eBay shop. However, the stock will be limited, so you'll need to be fast, this deal cuts an extra £19.15 from the previously lowest drop of £479 at EE and Very. Meanwhile, the PlayStation 5 Disc Console + Spider-Man 2 or a PlayStation 5 Disc Console + EA Sports FC 24 are now £399.99 at Argos, EE, and Very, and £409.
99 at JD Williams, previously they were £539.99. PlayStation 5 consoles have also seen a price drop, with EE and Very selling the PlayStation 5 Disc Console for £379, while Amazon, John Lewis, and Argos listed it for £389.99, however, stock has been limited. The RRP is £479.99. This is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for a brand new PS5 disc console bundle, especially when including a brand new major release. On November 10 the price was also dropped for the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 PS5 bundles, you can also see the best deals on Cod: MW3 standalone game her
