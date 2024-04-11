Prowler Steals Car from Scottish Mum's Home

A hooded figure stole a car from a Scottish mum's home while her children were sleeping. The incident, captured on a Ring doorbell camera, occurred on Redhall Drive in Edinburgh . The thief broke into the house, took the car keys, and drove off with the Audi RS5 parked on the driveway.

The incident has been reported to the police and investigations are underway.

Car Theft Prowler Scottish Mum Stolen Keys Ring Doorbell Edinburgh

