Provisional Trial Date Set for Man Accused of Murder

A provisional trial date has been set for a man accused of the murder of Thomas Campbell . John Belfield , 30, is accused of killing Mr Campbell, who died following an incident at his home in Tameside in July 2022.

During a plea hearing at Manchester Crown Court this morning , Mr Simons stated there would be a trial. Mr Belfield is accused of murder, conspiracy to murder, manslaughter, conspiracy to rob and conspiracy to supply class A drugs. No formal pleas were entered during the hearing.

Provisional Trial Date Man Accused Murder John Belfield Thomas Campbell Plea Hearing Manchester Crown Court Conspiracy To Murder Manslaughter Conspiracy To Rob Conspiracy To Supply Class A Drugs

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trial date set for man charged with supporting Hamas in alleged online postsMuhammad Jweid, 38, appeared at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing on Friday afternoon.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Trial date set for man charged with supporting Hamas in alleged online postsMuhammad Jweid, 38, appeared at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing on Friday afternoon.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Date set for trial of Mohammed Al Fayed’s daughter on robbery chargeCamilla Fayed is alleged to have robbed her brother, Omar Fayed, of his £1,900 iPhone at the family’s Surrey home in May 2020.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Date set for trial of Mohammed Al Fayed’s daughter on robbery chargeCamilla Fayed is alleged to have robbed her brother, Omar Fayed, of his £1,900 iPhone at the family’s Surrey home in May 2020.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Final pre-trial hearing Friday before Karen Read trialWe are just days until the eyes of New England turn to the courtroom for the murder trial of Karen Read, which begins Tuesday. Friday marks what's presumed to…

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Man City 115 charges: Keith Wyness suggests new trial date as ‘500-page judgement’ expectedThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »