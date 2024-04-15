Provisional Trial Date Set for Man Accused of Murder

A provisional trial date has been set for a man accused of the murder of Thomas Campbell . John Belfield , 30, is accused of killing Mr Campbell, who died following an incident at his home in Tameside in July 2022.
During a plea hearing at Manchester Crown Court this morning , Mr Simons stated there would be a trial. Mr Belfield is accused of murder, conspiracy to murder, manslaughter, conspiracy to rob and conspiracy to supply class A drugs. No formal pleas were entered during the hearing.
