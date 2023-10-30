‘Proud’ Neville makes Liverpool, Antony bias clear; obvious new Manchester United captain emerges

One obvious candidate has emerged to grant Roy Keane his Manchester United captaincy wish. Gary Neville does not mind academy kids fouling Liverpool players.
Neville on Antony coming on as a substitute to foul Manchester City players at the end of a 3-0 defeat of Manchester United at Old Trafford in October 2023: In the least surprising turn of events ever, he is obviously talking about Cristiano Ronaldo. This sort of thing would have never happened on his watch, you see?
But Ronaldo really is banging the Saudi goals in (for a club four points off the league leaders) so Manchester United should be further embarrassed by their foolishness in forcing out a player who ended his career in England with one goal in his last 11 Premier League games. headtopics.com
Mediawatch is intrigued because it is tough enough to currently think of seven Manchester United stars, never mind seven Manchester United stars who could become captain. Scott McTominay is next and at this point the entire feature is on the verge of eating itself. They tried to sell the bloke in the summer and he has started 14 of Ten Hag’s 48 Premier League games.
It’s Diogo actual Dalot. It’s 24-year-old, never been a captain in his life, arguably not first-choice with everyone fit, Diogo Dalot. And what is the body of evidence supporting his claim to the armband? Cristiano Ronaldo once called him “very, very professional”. And we see no issues there whatsoever. headtopics.com
‘Tempers flared when referee Michael Salisbury kept his cards in his pocket despite Palhinha shoulder barging Pascal Gross in the face.’ Gary Neville was critical of Antony and Bruno Fernandes on Sunday evening as Manchester United lost 3-0 to arch-rivals Manchester City.Bruno Fernandes and Antony get both barrels but no-one escapes censure at Manchester United after their lower-league FA Cup performance at Old Trafford.Gary Neville claims Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola made a “monstrous dig” at the Manchester United board in his post-match interview on Sunday.