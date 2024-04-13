Protestors form human chain in Tenerife against mass tourism

On Thursday, members of the Canarias Se Agota group staged a demonstration at La Laguna Cathedral, with hundreds of people linking arms to form a human chain . The protest coincided with the start of what the group has called an "indefinite" hunger strike by an unknown number of its members. Canarias Se Agota says it is taking action due to Tenerife 's "tourist monoculture" which "squeezes natural resources, destroys the territory and deteriorates the quality of life of the local population".

Footage posted on social media by Canarias Se Agota showed a long, winding queue of protestors outside La Laguna Cathedral, with many holding placards. Politicians in the region are being asked to step in and control what has been dubbed the effects of mass tourism on the island, including a lack of affordable housing and environmental pollution

