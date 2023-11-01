Protest as US Vice President Kamala Harris meets Rishi Sunak

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomes US Vice-President Kamala Harris to 10 Downing Street, London for talks as protesters are outsideUK PRIME Minister Rishi Sunak and US Vice President Kamala Harris reiterated “Israel’s right to defend itself against terror” as protesters shouted"blood on your hands" outside the gates of Downing Street.

Protesters, some waving Palestinian flags, shouted “ceasefire now” and"blood on your hands" as the US Vice President arrived for the meeting.Sunak welcomed Harris, and in her reply she said: “I also want to thank you for the position that you and the United Kingdom have taken in terms of what is happening in Israel with Hamas.

Harris said Israel has a “right to defend itself”, there must be “no conflation between the Palestinian people and Hamas”, and there “should not be any intentional targeting” of civilians.A Downing Street spokesperson, in a readout issued after the meeting between the two, said: “The Prime Minister reiterated Israel’s right to defend itself against terror as well as the need to get more humanitarian aid into Gaza and to free hostages taken by Hamas. headtopics.com

The pair’s doubling down of their stance comes after the director of the New York Office of the UN high commissioner for human rights specifically hit out at the UK and US governments in his resignation letter yesterday.

The letter added: “I also worked in these halls through the genocides against the Tutsis, Bosnian Muslims, the Yazidi, and the Rohingya. “And so it has been with successive waves of murder and persecution against the Palestinian throughout the entire life of the UN.His comments come after the UN General Assembly on Friday approved a non-binding resolution calling for a “humanitarian truce” in Gaza which they said should lead to a cessation of hostilities. headtopics.com

