Prostate Cancer Cases Expected to Double by 2040, Study Shows

PROSTATE cancer cases are expected to double to nearly 3 million by 2040 worldwide, a major commission shows. Some 700,000 are expected to die with the disease every year by then, up 85 per cent from 375,000 in 2020, British researchers found. Rising life expectancies will lead to an “inevitable” uptick in cases, experts say. Foundation Trust, said: “We know this surge in cases is coming, so we need to start planning and take action now.
“Evidence-based interventions, such as improved early detection and education programmes, will help to save lives in the years to come. looked at data from 185 countries to see how cases and deaths caused by the disease have changed over time. The figures go back to 1975 for 31 countries, predicting cases will increase to 2.9 million worldwide by 2040, up from 1.4 million in 202
Prostate Cancer Cases Double 2040 Worldwide Deaths Increase Life Expectancies Early Detection Education Programs
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Prostate cancer cases to double worldwide between 2020 and 2040Annual deaths from the disease are projected to increase by 85 to almost 700,000 over the same timeframe, researchers say.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: NorthamptonUK - 🏆 99. / 51 Read more »
Cases of bowel cancer set to rise significantly by 2040, analysis showsNew analysis by the Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK suggests that cases of bowel cancer will rise from the current 42,800 to 47,700 by 2040 due to a growing and ageing population. Cancer Research UK will continue funding work to help people affected by the disease.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »
Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »