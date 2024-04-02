Proposed Pedestrian Crossings in Harrogate

Proposals for two pedestrian crossings in Harrogate have been developed following feedback from road safety groups, local schools and parents. North Yorkshire Council is asking the public to share their views on the two proposed crossings at the junctions of Slingsby Walk and Oatlands Drive and Slingsby Walk and Wetherby Road. A tiger crossing is proposed for Slingsby Walk and Oatlands Drive, with segregated zones for cyclists and pedestrians.

The crossing would include a raised table – the council said this would make the crossing more visible whilst “acting as a traffic calming measure”. For Slingsby Walk and Wetherby Road, the proposal is to install a signalised toucan crossing for pedestrians and cyclists. The idea for this one is to ensure a safer crossing over Wetherby Road which prioritises non-motorised user

