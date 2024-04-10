Proposed legal changes could lead to 20% increase in Northern Ireland taxi fares

Northern Ireland taxi fares could increase by as much as 20% thanks to proposed legal changes , it was warned today. And the potential cost spike comes as the number of active taxi drivers in Northern Ireland has dropped to 5,719, a Stormont committee has heard. The Department of Infrastructure has proposed changing taxi operator licensing regulation following court cases in England and Wales.

Appearing before the Stormont Infrastructure Committee, Stephen Anton of the Licensed Taxi Operators Association outlined that in 2014 there were nearly 16,000 taxi licences in Northern Ireland. He said the number of taxi licences in December 2023 was 7,500. But he said that is simply the number of licences, not the number of active taxi drivers. “In order to be a licensed taxi driver operating, you have to be affiliated to a taxi operator, and in January of this year there were 5,719 affiliated drivers, and we know from our own experience that on any given week around 80-85% of the taxi drivers who are working are actually out working if you take out holidays and sickness and so on,” he told the committee. “So on any given week you are looking at around 5,000 drivers operating across the whole of Northern Ireland

