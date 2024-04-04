Proposals for Four Homes at Hillside Farm in Ketley

Proposals have been submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council for the construction of four homes on land at Hillside Farm in Ketley . The plans include demolishing existing structures to make room for the new properties.

The site has a sloping topography, and measures have been taken to address potential issues such as overlooking and impact on neighboring dwellings.

